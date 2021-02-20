Charlie’s Forecast: Dry weather holds today and tomorrow

River Flood Warnings

The river flood warnings will persist across many of our area rivers as our state tries to drain itself from the deluge we’ve been stuck in. All rivers will climb into minor to moderate flood stage through the next few days. The Tar River in Greenville is projected to reach major flood stage over the weekend around 19 feet. The Neuse in Kinston will reach moderate flood state late week and remain there into next week. River levels will start to subside the middle of next week.

Today & Tomorrow

Finally, after a soggy week filled with passing low pressure rain makers, we get back to consistent sunshine. Temperatures will start off cold and finish chilly with highs hitting the low 40s today before reaching the mid 40s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be back into the 20s tonight and near freezing Sunday night. We’ll probably catch a few raindrops Monday afternoon, but the bulk of next week looking dry with temps reaching the 50s and 60s.

Monday through Wednesday

A quick moving area of low pressure will swing through on Monday, bring a few showers with it. Rain totals likely won’t exceed 0.25″. Sunshine will settle back in on Tuesday as the storm moves quickly out to sea. Highs will lift to the mid to upper 50s both Monday and Tuesday with highs warming in to the 60s on Wednesday under continues sunny skies.