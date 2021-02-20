Advertisement

Charlie’s Forecast: Dry weather holds today and tomorrow

As dry air builds into the area, nights will dip below freezing
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

River Flood Warnings

The river flood warnings will persist across many of our area rivers as our state tries to drain itself from the deluge we’ve been stuck in. All rivers will climb into minor to moderate flood stage through the next few days. The Tar River in Greenville is projected to reach major flood stage over the weekend around 19 feet. The Neuse in Kinston will reach moderate flood state late week and remain there into next week. River levels will start to subside the middle of next week.

Today & Tomorrow

Finally, after a soggy week filled with passing low pressure rain makers, we get back to consistent sunshine. Temperatures will start off cold and finish chilly with highs hitting the low 40s today before reaching the mid 40s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be back into the 20s tonight and near freezing Sunday night. We’ll probably catch a few raindrops Monday afternoon, but the bulk of next week looking dry with temps reaching the 50s and 60s.

Monday through Wednesday

A quick moving area of low pressure will swing through on Monday, bring a few showers with it. Rain totals likely won’t exceed 0.25″. Sunshine will settle back in on Tuesday as the storm moves quickly out to sea. Highs will lift to the mid to upper 50s both Monday and Tuesday with highs warming in to the 60s on Wednesday under continues sunny skies.

Most Read

Antonio Murphy
SBI: Man arrested for 2020 Beulaville murder
Man charged with stabbing mother's dog to death
Bond increased for man charged with stabbing mother’s dog to death
The U.S. Marshals released an updated picture of Tangela Parker and Eric Parker, a man and...
Police: Couple wanted in fatal shooting still on the loose
A flash flood watch is in effect for all counties along and south of Highway 64.
Rain causes some roads to flood across east
High School Closed after COVID Outbreak
COVID-19 Outbreak forces high school to go remote

Latest News

The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: Rivers continue to rise today
01/28/2021 ENC Snow
WITN Severe Weather Alert Day
All Tornado Watches Expired
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm