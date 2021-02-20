Advertisement

Blood drive at Tryon Palace next week to increase desperately low blood supply

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Right now, there is a critical need for blood across the Carolinas, and Tryon Palace in New Bern is part of many organizations working to increase the blood supply.

According to the Blood Connection officials, they usually see a slowdown of donations this time of year, but the COVID-19 pandemic makes getting donations worse.

The Tryon Palace Commission hosts a blood drive next week to help increase desperately needed low blood supplies throughout the region.

The Blood Connection blood drive is in Lawson’s Landing at the North Carolina History Center at Tryon Palace. Donors can give on Thursday, February 25th, from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Each donation raises $20 for the Tryon Palace Foundation, supporting programming, education, and restoration needs.

To sign up for an appointment, go to thebloodconnection.org.

Experts say donating your blood can save a life, or even several lives, if your blood is separated into its components — red cells, platelets, and plasma — which can be used individually for patients with specific conditions.

Blood Connection officials say before you give blood, make sure that you drink plenty of water and eat a healthy meal. They say, doing that will ensure that the process will go smoothly.

And remember, donors must be in good health, at least 17 years old (16 years old with written parental consent), and weigh at least 110 pounds for whole blood donation. They also recommend donors bring a photo I.D. or donor I.D. card.

