Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug-related charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were arrested and face drug-related charges, including possession with intent to sell and deliver within 1000 feet of a school, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Chicobe Hopkins, 29, and Khalil Al-Amin, 45, were arrested after investigators made purchases of fentanyl from Al-Amin and then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving. Hopkins was a passenger and investigators found him in possession of heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy (MDMA) and marijuana.

Hopkins was charged with Trafficking in Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Ecstasy (MDMA), Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl.

Al-Amin was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl within 1000 feet of a School, Possession with intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl and Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Both Hopkins and Al-Amin are being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center under secured bonds at $175,000 and $110,000 respectively.

