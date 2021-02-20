Advertisement

Arrests have been made in connection with Elizabeth City armed robbery

suspects
suspects(suspects)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, arrests have been made for an armed robbery that happened Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Tonishele La’ Shon Renee West, Sherbria Delois James and James Calvin Brooks were arrested Friday in connection to a robbery.

West was charged with conspiracy to the robbery with a deadly weapon, common law robbery and felonious restraint. West is being held at the Albemarle District Jail on a $50,000 bond.

James was charged with armed robbery and common law robbery she is also being held at the Albemarle District Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Brooks was charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and common law robbery he received a $5,000 secured bond and was released.

The police department says West, James and Brooks will have a first appearance in Pasquotank County District Court on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Murphy
SBI: Man arrested for 2020 Beulaville murder
Man charged with stabbing mother's dog to death
Bond increased for man charged with stabbing mother’s dog to death
The U.S. Marshals released an updated picture of Tangela Parker and Eric Parker, a man and...
Police: Couple wanted in fatal shooting still on the loose
High School Closed after COVID Outbreak
COVID-19 Outbreak forces high school to go remote
A flash flood watch is in effect for all counties along and south of Highway 64.
Rain causes some roads to flood across east

Latest News

The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: Rivers continue to rise today
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Dry weather holds today and tomorrow
Rocky Mount teen shot when answering front door
Rocky Mount teen shot at front door when responding to doorbell
Quilt made by tornado victim travels 10 miles from Ocean Ridge Plantation to Ash
Quilt made by tornado victim travels 10 miles from Ocean Ridge Plantation to Ash