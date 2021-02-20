Arrests have been made in connection with Elizabeth City armed robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, arrests have been made for an armed robbery that happened Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Tonishele La’ Shon Renee West, Sherbria Delois James and James Calvin Brooks were arrested Friday in connection to a robbery.

West was charged with conspiracy to the robbery with a deadly weapon, common law robbery and felonious restraint. West is being held at the Albemarle District Jail on a $50,000 bond.

James was charged with armed robbery and common law robbery she is also being held at the Albemarle District Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Brooks was charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and common law robbery he received a $5,000 secured bond and was released.

The police department says West, James and Brooks will have a first appearance in Pasquotank County District Court on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

