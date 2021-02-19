Wayne Community College named “Military Friendly School” for eight year

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is home to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, where the Air Combat Command’s 4th Fighter Wing, an Air Force Reserve Command Unit, the 916th Air Refueling Wing, and several other squadrons and detachments are housed.

So, it is no surprise that Wayne Community College has been named a “Military Friendly School.” The designation honors colleges, universities, and trade schools that strongly embrace military students and dedicate resources to ensure their success in the classroom and after graduation.

" It is a great honor to once again have Wayne Community College designated as a Military Friendly School,” said Dr. Patty Pfeiffer, WCC vice president of academic and student services and a U.S. Army veteran.

“Military Friendly Schools” officials say around 10% of the college’s curriculum enrollment consists of documented active duty military, veterans, and military dependents. WCC officials believe its actual number of military-related students is much higher, though.

“WCC strives to support those in the armed forces, their dependents, and veterans. It is very rewarding to be able to serve the men, women, and families who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

School leaders say in addition to services provided by its financial aid and veteran services office, WCC staffs an office and teaches classes on the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. They also have a military resource center on the campus in Goldsboro and administers scholarships specifically for spouses and dependents.

Every semester, they say the college’s small business center holds Boots to Business entrepreneurial education and training programs to assist active duty military, dependents, and veterans starting small businesses.

In its 11th year, officials with the “Military Friendly Schools” list provide a comprehensive guide to help veterans, their spouses, and the military community select the best school for the education and training needed to pursue a civilian career.

This year is WCC’s eighth time making the list and is one of 18 of the 58 North Carolina community colleges to earn the designation.

