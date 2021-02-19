Advertisement

Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The federal government is increasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines it gives Walgreens.

Starting next week, the pharmacy says it will receive more than 480,000 doses per week.

That’s 300,000 more than its previous weekly allocation.

Walgreens will administer the vaccines in 26 states and territories.

In-store vaccinations began on Feb. 12.

The chain administered almost all of its weekly allotment within three days.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
‘Obviously a mistake’: Cruz returns from Cancun after uproar
WEATHER WOES: Vaccine clinics canceled in Greene, Tyrrell & Washington counties
SHERIFF: Greene Co. standoff ends after tear gas fired into home
Shancia Gardner (left) Brittany Dudley (right)
Two missing ENC women may be together
Money
Kill Devil Hills woman charged with fraudulently obtaining pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Latest News

The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: Watching the Trent and Tar rivers closely
An east Texas baby was delivered at home amid a winter storm.
East Texas couple delivers their baby at home during winter storm
FILE - Mark "Prince Markie Dee" Morales appears at the premiere of his film "Disorderlies," in...
Fat Boys member, radio host Prince Markie Dee dies at 52
Neighbors in the Haughton area have been feeding truckers stranded at a number of truck...
Haughton neighbors feeding stranded truck drivers
A Wisconsin driver is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after police say she drove...
Suspected drunk driver plunges off bridge in Wisconsin