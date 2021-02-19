Vidant Health, Four Seasons partner to bring live performances to large-scale vaccine clinic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Vidant Health and ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival have partnered to provide live music performances for community members receiving their COVID-19 vaccine at the Vidant/Pitt County large-scale vaccine clinic at the Greenville Convention Center.

The live performances include vibrant classical music aimed at creating an atmosphere of beauty for those receiving their vaccine.

Four Seasons perform at Vidant vaccine clinic (Vidant Health)

“Music therapy is not a new science; we know that music can calm anxieties and ease pain. Music from internationally renowned musicians provides a soothing experience for community members in the observation area after they receive their dose of hope,” said Vidant Chief Experience Officer Dr. Julie Kennedy Oehlert.

“I am very proud to have this wonderful partnership with Vidant,” said Four Seasons Artistic Director Ara Gregorian. “Four Seasons is committed to bringing great music and musicians to as many people as possible and I can think of no better way to do this during the pandemic than bringing musicians from around the world to regularly perform at the large-scale vaccine clinic.”

Four Seasons and Vidant have partnered for years to bring music and joy to patients at Vidant Medical Center via live performances and video recordings from acclaimed Four Seasons musicians.

