USF fends off furious ECU women’s volleyball comeback in five sets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s volleyball team (1-4, 0-4 AAC) nearly pulled off the comeback after falling down two sets to none, but the Pirates eventually fell to visiting South Florida (5-3, 3-1 AAC) in five sets Friday inside Minges Coliseum.

FINAL: 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 18-25, 15-6

Senior right side Bri Wood finished with a team-high 20 kills for the Pirates in the loss.

Marta Cvitkovic led the way for the Bulls with a match-high 24 kills.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/19/volleyball-south-florida-staves-off-east-carolina-3-2.aspx

Next up, ECU welcomes UNC to Minges Coliseum for a 2 p.m. match on Sunday, Feb. 28.

