USF fends off furious ECU women's volleyball comeback in five sets

USF fends off furious ECU women's volleyball comeback in five sets
USF fends off furious ECU women's volleyball comeback in five sets(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s volleyball team (1-4, 0-4 AAC) nearly pulled off the comeback after falling down two sets to none, but the Pirates eventually fell to visiting South Florida (5-3, 3-1 AAC) in five sets Friday inside Minges Coliseum.

FINAL: 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 18-25, 15-6

Senior right side Bri Wood finished with a team-high 20 kills for the Pirates in the loss.

Marta Cvitkovic led the way for the Bulls with a match-high 24 kills.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/19/volleyball-south-florida-staves-off-east-carolina-3-2.aspx

Next up, ECU welcomes UNC to Minges Coliseum for a 2 p.m. match on Sunday, Feb. 28.

