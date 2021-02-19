Advertisement

Two missing ENC women may be together

Shancia Gardner (left) Brittany Dudley (right)
Shancia Gardner (left) Brittany Dudley (right)(Nash & Bertie County Sheriff)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman who may be with another woman from Bertie County who is also the subject of a Silver Alert.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for 20-year-old Brittney Dudley, missing from 7907 Buck Deans Road in Middlesex.

Dudley, believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, or a disability, was last seen on February 13th wearing a red hoodie and red plaid pants.

Dudley is believed to be traveling in a navy-blue Chevy Trailblazer possibly with a friend, Shancia Gardner, from the Bertie County area.

A Silver Alert was issued for Gardner on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old woman is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Gardner is 5′7″ tall, weighs 174 pounds, has short back hair and brown eyes. She woman was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and a red and black coat.

Dudley is described as having freckles under both eyes, 5′6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, hazel eyes, dark brown shoulder length hair and of African American and Caucasian descent.

Anyone with information can call Sergeant D. Dupree at (252) 557-6492, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

You can also call the Bertie County Sheriff Office at 252-794-5330.

