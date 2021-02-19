Thousands of sea turtles saved from Texas winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteers and wildlife officials say they rescued thousands of sea turtles from the winter weather in Texas and are moving them to warmer areas.

The game wardens say their group alone rescued about 140 sea turtles from the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays.

According to the state’s parks and wildlife department, these sea turtles cannot swim in waters that are too cold.

The turtles are now being moved to a warmer area.

There are numerous sea turtle rescues in the South, including some in North Carolina coastal towns and cities.

