Texas winter weather could delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As snow and ice continue to cover much of Texas and some other southern states, many realize one of the storm’s impacts in Eastern North Carolina.

Officials say two storm effects are higher gas prices and delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipments.

Texans and others now see the gas price hike, and many people in the East are waiting to find out when or if they’ll get their COVID-19 vaccine because the winter weather nightmare in Texas has delayed vaccine shipments.

The Federal Government notified The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Thursday of continued delays in some COVID-19 vaccine shipments due to severe weather across the country.

Both Moderna and Pfizer have a backlog of orders, and the delay may cause vaccination appointments to be postponed or rescheduled. A local marketing and supply chain management professor at ECU explains why.

“The idea is that it still has to go on a truck or on a plane and those are grounded well you just can’t make it out or you don’t have an employee to drive that truck or a captain to fly that plane than there’s a problem there.”

There’s also a problem many have with increased gas prices. Dr. Kros says when it gets real cold down South, the valves freeze up.

“There’s some effect going on there. There are some issues going on right now with the refineries. There are big refineries across eastern Texas and Louisiana and those refineries have been shut down due to couple of reasons. One just the bad weather and two because employees can’t get to the location.”

The reason everything is shutting off down South or freezing, is because the systems are designed when the weathers seasonal shifts were more consistent and predictable.

The American Red Cross in Greenville said they are keeping an eye on what’s happening further south.

Executive Director, Mace Robinson said the Red Cross down there are doing an amazing job helping people and ENC isn’t sending volunteers down to help, yet.

“Everything’s kind of up in the air. It’s a very rough situation down there but currently no we are not sending any volunteers from eastern North Carolina to Texas.”

The American Red Cross wants to make sure you are prepared here in ENC, in case what is happening in Texas happens here.

Making sure you have a good supply of batteries on hand, flashlights ready and keeping the areas below your door, covered in order to conserve energy if you lose power.

“If it’s ice or something like that you may be hunkering down at home which means you need to be prepared for an extended amount of time without electricity.”

The Red Cross also suggests downloading their emergency free App.

Red Cross leaders say the App is a good way to see where emergency shelters and warming stations are located in your area.

