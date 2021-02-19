Advertisement

Surf City approves paid parking plan

A map of Surf City's plan to implement paid parking.
A map of Surf City's plan to implement paid parking.(Liam Collins/WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) -The Town of Surf City Council approved a paid parking plan Friday that will begin on April 1st and run through October 31st.

The rates approved will be $3 per hour and $20 per day. There will be an additional option for seasonal passes, with a 10% discount given to active or retired military, senior citizens, and residents living within the Extra Territorial Jurisdiction. Additionally, free parking for town residents will be incorporated and validated through the online portal system.

The plan will be operated through Pivot Parking and will offer features including Text to Park, a mobile application, and Hurricane Re-Entry services. Dedicated parking lots and specified right of way parking areas will encompass the zones designated for beach parking throughout the Town and will be overseen by Pivot Parking Ambassadors.

Surf City says paid parking will help the town keep an organized and safe environment for residents and visitors and assist in offsetting costs for major capital projects such as the US Army Corps of Engineers beach nourishment project.

The Town will ease into the program to begin, providing leniency to help beachgoers an opportunity to learn the system.

