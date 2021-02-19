Advertisement

SBI: Man arrested for 2020 Beulaville murder

Antonio Murphy
Antonio Murphy(Sampson County Sheriff's Office/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI says that a man has been arrested for a murder that happened in a Duplin County McDonalds parking lot last year.

Officials say that Antonio Murphy, 25, of Clinton, was arrested on Wednesday by deputies in Sampson County.

Murphy is charged with the first-degree murder of Randy Rolla, Jr.

It was back on February 6th of last year that Beulaville Police responded to a shooting at the McDonald’s parking lot on 207 West Main Street.

Both Michael Bryant, Jr., and Rolla had been shot. Rolla died of his injuries.

Murphy is also charged with aid and abet armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Murphy is being held in Sampson County without bond.

