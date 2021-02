GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Dulce.

Volunteers says she is just as sweet as her name! They say she is very affectionate.

She loves to sit in your lap, play with her kitty tunnel and play with her cardboard scratching pad.

Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

