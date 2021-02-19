Rain causes some roads to flood across east

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several roads are flooded across the east because of the heavy rainfall.

In Duplin County, the Department of Transportation says Deep Bottom Road between NC-41 and George Dunn Sholar Road east of Wallace is closed due to flooding. There is no detour route posted.

In Jones County, the Sheriff’s Office says Weyerhaeuser, Middle and Oak Grove roads are all closed because of flooding.

The DOT is closely watching NC-41 East just north of the Trent River Bridge in case any flooding occurs. At last check, the river was one foot from moderate flood stage.

In Wilson County, Sadie Road is closed near NC-42. The DOT says Pelt Road near NC-222 south of Stantonsburg is also closed in both directions, as well as Woodbridge Road near Old Stantonsburg Road.

A flash flood watch is in effect for all counties along and south of Highway 64. Most areas will receive an additional inch of rain Friday, which could cause small streams, creeks, ditches and culverts to overflow.

If you see flooded roads, remember to always turn around.

We will update this story as we learn of more road closures throughout the east.

