Advertisement

Police: Couple wanted in fatal shooting still on the loose

The U.S. Marshals released an updated picture of Tangela Parker and Eric Parker, a man and...
The U.S. Marshals released an updated picture of Tangela Parker and Eric Parker, a man and woman who should be considered armed and dangerous and are wanted in the murder of a woman in Hickory, NC.(US Marshals Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) - Investigators in North Carolina believe that a couple wanted in the shooting death at a Hickory furniture plant could still be in the western part of the state.

The Hickory Daily Record reported Thursday that the search for the couple extends to the entire East Coast. But U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said it’s possible they’re still in the greater Hickory area.

Authorities say that Tangela and Eric Parker have been on the run since the Jan. 14 shooting death of Phelifia Marlow.

Alfano said they could be in the mountain area and possibly near the border between Tennessee or North Carolina side.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
‘Obviously a mistake’: Cruz returns from Cancun after uproar
WEATHER WOES: Vaccine clinics canceled in Greene, Tyrrell & Washington counties
SHERIFF: Greene Co. standoff ends after tear gas fired into home
Shancia Gardner (left) Brittany Dudley (right)
Two missing ENC women may be together
Money
Kill Devil Hills woman charged with fraudulently obtaining pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Latest News

Middle Road is just one of several highways closed Friday in Jones County due to flooding.
Jones County schools closed early due to flooding concerns
Lenoir County says vaccine available for second shots next week
Antonio Murphy
SBI: Man arrested for 2020 Beulaville murder
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: Watching the Trent and Tar rivers closely