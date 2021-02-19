Advertisement

Onslow County cancels Monday first dose clinic

Onslow County vaccination clinic
Onslow County vaccination clinic
Published: Feb. 19, 2021
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another vaccine clinic in Onslow County has been canceled because of shipment problems.

The county health department says Monday’s first dose clinic is being moved to Monday, March 1st at the same location.

Onslow County postponed two clinics this week because vaccine supply was delayed due to the weather in Texas.

At this time, the county says second dose clinics are not affected by the shipping delay.

