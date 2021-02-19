Advertisement

NCEL 02-18-21

NCEL 02-18-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEATHER WOES: Vaccine clinics canceled in Greene, Tyrrell & Washington counties
SHERIFF: Greene Co. standoff ends after tear gas fired into home
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
‘Obviously a mistake’: Cruz returns from Cancun after uproar
Money
Kill Devil Hills woman charged with fraudulently obtaining pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Crown Equipment plant on Dobbs Farm Road.
NEW JOBS: Crown Equipment expanding Kinston operations

Latest News

State Insurance Commissioner warns about winter fires and space heaters
Insurance Commissioner Causey urges caution for portable heaters during cold weather
Grant will help company locate and create jobs in Martin County
Grant will help company locate and create jobs in Martin County
SHERIFF: Greene Co. standoff ends after tear gas fired into home
SHERIFF: Greene Co. standoff ends after tear gas fired into home
Two missing ENC women may be together
Two missing ENC women may be together