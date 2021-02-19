Advertisement

Bond increased for man charged with stabbing mother’s dog to death

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man, who New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies say killed the family dog, had his bond raised to $25,000 Thursday.

29-year-old John Ryan Stout was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of felony cruelty to animals and booked into the New Hanover County Jail under an initial bond of $10,000.

The judge later raised Stout’s bond to $25,000 following his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

According to the arrest warrant, Stout “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did stab repeatedly and kill a brown and black dog named Cookie.” A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the dog belonged to Stout’s mother.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies were alerted to the dog’s possible killing on Feb. 5 and went to investigate at Stout’s home on Rowsgate Lane. He denied the allegation, saying the dog died of natural causes and buried it in the backyard, the spokesperson said.

A couple of days later, a 911 caller told authorities that they were walking in the woods and found a dead dog inside a trash bag. The spokesperson said a necropsy was performed on the dog, and investigators confirmed it was Cookie.

