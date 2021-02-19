Advertisement

Lenoir County says vaccine available for second shots next week

Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County health officials say they do have enough vaccine to inoculate people scheduled to get their second shot next week.

Several counties have had to cancel vaccination clinics due to shipment problems related to the bad weather in Texas.

Lenoir County says that’s not the case for them, and they want to dispel reports that second-shot clinics have been canceled.

Those who have gotten their first shot should have already received notification for their second shot appointment next week.

