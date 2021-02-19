Lenoir County says vaccine available for second shots next week

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County health officials say they do have enough vaccine to inoculate people scheduled to get their second shot next week.

Several counties have had to cancel vaccination clinics due to shipment problems related to the bad weather in Texas.

Lenoir County says that’s not the case for them, and they want to dispel reports that second-shot clinics have been canceled.

“If you received the first shot at our vaccine clinic at the Lenoir County Livestock Arena, we have your second shot ready for you next week.”

Those who have gotten their first shot should have already received notification for their second shot appointment next week.

