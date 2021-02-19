Kinston Mayor Don Hardy wins AARP NC Inspiration Award

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A local mayor is among some outstanding people in our region and state recognized for what they do every day. Each year, AARP recognizes the exceptional work in our communities with its Inspiration Awards.

Mayor Don Hardy has won the 2020 AARP NC Inspiration Award as a Coastal Community Service leader for an individual for outstanding leadership in our Coastal region.

AARP leaders say people and organizations have been working hard across the NC Coastal Region to help improve lives and help those ages 50 plus live the lives they want to live as they age.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is one of those people AARP says is making those improvements in his community.

They say special consideration this year is on pandemic and disaster response and work to promote social justice.

AARP Associate State Director Suzanne Black said, “Whether it is storm cleanup and disaster preparedness, pandemic support, helping people vote safely, fighting for social justice, or helping feed the growing number of food insecure families, this year has brought about great challenges and tremendous amount of response from those in our community.”

AARP is celebrating Mayor Hardy and 23 others from the AARP NC Coastal region for their inspiration, leadership, and service.

That region serves 33 county service areas. AARP will present the 2020 Inspiration Awards to those organizations and individuals who share AARP’s dedication to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age.

The event happens on February 19 at 7:00 pm on ZOOM with AARP and a regional television station.

