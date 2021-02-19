Advertisement

Jones County schools closing early due to flooding concerns

(WITN)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina school system is closing early today due to concerns over flooding.

Jones County will dismiss their schools at 11:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says Weyerhaeuser, Middle, and Oak Grove roads are now closed due to high waters, while Chinquapin Chapel Road has water on it, but is still passable.

Deputies say they are closely monitoring Highway 41 north of the Trent River Bridge.

