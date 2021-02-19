Jim’s Forecast: Another cold and wet day; Sunshine tomorrow

Flash Flood Watch

The watch will continue for all counties along and south of highway 64 through Friday. Most areas will receive an additional 1″ of rain Friday on top of the very saturated ground. Small streams, creeks, ditches and culverts may overflow at times. Use extra caution on the roadways. Remember: “Turn around, don’t drown”. Find another route if water is running over the roadway.

River Flood Warnings

The consistent rain is forecasted to take a toll on our rivers. Flood warnings are present across many of our area rivers as our state tries to drain itself from the deluge we’ve been stuck in. All rivers will climb into minor to moderate flood stage through the next few days. The Tar River in Greenville is projected to reach major flood stage over the weekend around 19 feet. The Neuse in Kinston will reach moderate flood state late week and remain there into next week. River levels will start to subside the middle of next week.

Tonight & Friday

Rain will last off and on into Friday. Rainfall totals over the 36 hour period will range between 1″ to 2″ with a few locations receiving up to 3″. With the storm tracking just to our south temps will likely stay in the upper 30s and low 40s tonight through Friday keeping any threat for severe weather to our south.

The Weekend

Finally, after a soggy week filled with passing low pressure rain makers, we get back to consistent sunshine. Temperatures will start off cold and finish chilly with highs Saturday hitting the low 40s before reaching the mid 40s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be back into the 20s Saturday night and a little milder Sunday night. We may catch a few raindrops late Monday, but the bulk of next week looking generally dry and seasonal.