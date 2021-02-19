Advertisement

Insurance Commissioner Causey urges caution for portable heaters during cold weather

State Insurance Commissioner warns about winter fires and space heaters
State Insurance Commissioner warns about winter fires and space heaters
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Winter fires have already damaged several homes in Eastern North Carolina, but a warning Thursday could help prevent other houses from burning.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey urges North Carolinians to use extra caution, especially when operating portable heaters during the winter season.

Unfortunately, portable heaters can ignite, like one heater in Moore County Thursday. The family escaped but lost their home.

“I’m glad the family escaped their mobile home fire safely, but I’m saddened that the family lost everything in the blaze,” said Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal. “I hope families who use portable heaters will use an extra measure of caution to protect themselves as we get through the winter months.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating is the leading cause of fires in U.S. homes, with nearly 90% of home heating fire deaths involving stationary or portable space heaters.

Commissioner Causey offered essential advice for home heating during the winter months. He said you should keep anything flammable away from the heater, have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open heat units, never use your oven to heat your home, turn heaters off when not in use, and make sure you use proper fuel in space heaters. They also recommend plugging heating devices directly into electrical wall outlets and using extension cords sparingly.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEATHER WOES: Vaccine clinics canceled in Greene, Tyrrell & Washington counties
SHERIFF: Greene Co. standoff ends after tear gas fired into home
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
‘Obviously a mistake’: Cruz returns from Cancun after uproar
Money
Kill Devil Hills woman charged with fraudulently obtaining pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Crown Equipment plant on Dobbs Farm Road.
NEW JOBS: Crown Equipment expanding Kinston operations

Latest News

Grant will help company locate and create jobs in Martin County
Grant will help company locate and create jobs in Martin County
SHERIFF: Greene Co. standoff ends after tear gas fired into home
SHERIFF: Greene Co. standoff ends after tear gas fired into home
Two missing ENC women may be together
Two missing ENC women may be together
Carteret County hires new health director
Carteret County hires new health director