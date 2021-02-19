Advertisement

Grant will help company locate and create jobs in Martin County

By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved grant requests to local governments that will help create jobs, including in Martin County.

A $130,000 grant will support the reuse of a 64,509-square-foot building in Robersonville, where The Jay Group, Ltd., a wholesaler of discount footwear, plans to locate.

The company is expected to create 22 jobs and invest $334,500 in the project.

The Rural Infrastructure Authority grants are meant to help counties and towns with water, sewer and buildings to help their existing small businesses and residents as well as attracting more jobs.

