Governor announces more COVID funds heading to 34 cities and towns in the state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that more financial relief is heading to cities and counties struggling during the pandemic.

Nearly $27-million has been awarded to 34 different municipal and county governments, including Pitt and Johnston counties.

The federal funds are being distributed through the Community Development Block Grant coronavirus program to assist local governments with subsistence payments to prevent evictions and utility disconnections in their communities.

The funds will also provide public facilities support with broadband, communications, and financial assistance to small businesses with fewer than 100 employees.

