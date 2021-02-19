Advertisement

FAA will monitor 737 Max flights with satellites

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in...
The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia.(Source: Boeing)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is using satellites to keep an eye on the return of the Boeing 7-3-7 Max.

The FAA says it’s partnered with a company in Virginia, to monitor every Max flight in real-time.

The goal is to look for any deviations from standard flight procedures and get an alert if anything comes.

Satellite notifications will also be used to analyze potential incidents.

Boeing’s best-selling jet returned to flight in November, which was grounded for 21 months after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

The announcement shows the FAA is keeping an extra layer of scrutiny over the jets.

The planes are now flying for United and American airlines, while Southwest will resume Max flights next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
‘Obviously a mistake’: Cruz returns from Cancun after uproar
Shancia Gardner (left) Brittany Dudley (right)
Two missing ENC women may be together
WEATHER WOES: Vaccine clinics canceled in Greene, Tyrrell & Washington counties
SHERIFF: Greene Co. standoff ends after tear gas fired into home
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: Watching the Trent and Tar rivers closely

Latest News

This is a high-resolution still image, part of a video taken by several cameras as NASA’s...
Mars landing team ‘awestruck’ by photo of descending rover
A map of Surf City's plan to implement paid parking.
Surf City approves paid parking plan
Middle Road is just one of several highways closed Friday in Jones County due to flooding.
Jones County schools close early due to flooding concerns
Kinston Mayor Don Hardy wins AARP Inspiration Award
Kinston Mayor Don Hardy wins AARP NC Inspiration Award