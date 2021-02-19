Advertisement

Craven County reschedules Tuesday vaccine clinic

Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County health officials say they are rescheduling their second shot vaccine clinic that was supposed to happen on Tuesday.

They, along with several other counties, are having shipping problems getting the vaccine due to the weather in Texas.

The county says they may also have to reschedule their second dose clinic on Wednesday if supplies don’t come in by Tuesday.

Anyone scheduled for the clinic will be notified.

Tuesday’s clinic is being moved to Friday and those with appointments will have the new appointments for the same time of day.

