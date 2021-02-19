Advertisement

COVID-19 Outbreak forces high school to go remote

By Stacia Strong
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST
BAYBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico County High School will return to completely virtual learning after the school tracked a COVID-19 Outbreak back to the school on Thursday.

Principal Henry Rice says the School System was notified by the Pamlico County Health Director about the Outbreak Thursday morning.

“A Handful of students were positive as well as a smaller handful of staff members were also positive with the COVID-19 virus,” Rice said.

The Centers for Disease Control defines a COVID-19 Outbreak as a potentially extensive transmission within a setting or organization.

After discussing plans to reduce COVID spread at the school with Board of Education Members, school leaders decided to close the high school and send students and staff to remote instruction.

“The first three weeks of this semester, we started out this way, pretty much in preparation for something like this to happen and just in case, so all we had to do was flip the switch and go back to where we were the first three weeks,” explained Rice.

The buildings will remain closed to students, teachers, and staff until March 4th.

