Carteret County hires new health director

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The health director in Rowan County has been hired to take over the same position in Carteret County

Carteret County officials say Nina Oliver is an 18-year public health veteran and has been employed with Rowan County since 2003.

The county says, “Ms. Oliver brings with her a passion for reducing substance abuse and addiction as well as extensive experience with accreditation and preparedness, to include required trainings to immediately align her position with the Carteret County Emergency Operations Center team.”

Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman says, “We are extremely pleased with the selection of Ms. Nina Oliver as our new Health Director and are looking forward to her arrival, not only to help us fight the good fight against our most prevalent health challenge, COVID-19, but also to promote the everyday overall good health of our community.”

Oliver replaces Stephanie Cannon who resigned last month for a position outside of the county that will further her goals, according to officials.

Oliver’s first day on the job in Carteret County will be March 15.

