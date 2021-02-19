Bill introduced to increase attendance limits at outdoor high school sporting events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A bill introduced Thursday in the Senate seeks to allow more people at outdoor high school sporting venues.

Senators Todd Johnson (R-Union), Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell), and Danny Britt (R-Robeson) introduced Senate Bill 116 to change the 100-person capacity limit.

Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s current executive orders, no more than 100 fans may watch high school athletes compete at large outdoor venues like football fields.

The bill would change the 100-person limit to 40 percent of an outdoor facility’s capacity.

Senator Johnson said, “Many parents have reached out to my office with the legitimate complaint that they can’t watch their children compete in outdoor sports even though many facilities can hold much more than 100 people and still abide by social distancing guidelines. The current 100-person limit is unreasonable and ignores the reality that many outdoor high school sports facilities are very large and can accommodate many more socially distanced fans.”

Legislators also sent Gov. Cooper a letter asking that he amend his executive order to accomplish the same goal as Senate Bill 116. Amending the executive order would be a much quicker way to resolve the problem, but legislators will advance their bill if necessary.

