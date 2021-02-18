Advertisement

West Pharmaceutical expanding Kinston plant, adding 90 jobs

(WITN)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A pharmaceutical company in Kinston is growing again, this time adding 90 new jobs.

West Pharmaceutical plans to expand its plant on Sanderson Way, investing more than $50 million.

It’s the second large jobs announcement for Lenoir County today. Earlier, Crown Equipment said it planned to add 130 jobs to its forklift plant on Dobbs Farm Road.

West said its Kinston plant plays a critical role in making components used directly in the fight against COVID-19, adding that is one of the reasons for the expansion.

The expansion is being helped with $500,000 in grant funds from the NC Rural Infrastructure Authority that was approved today at the request of Lenoir County leaders.

