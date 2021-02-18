UNC System announces in-state tuition freeze for 5th straight year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - For the fifth straight year, the UNC System says that in-state tuition will remain frozen.

The announcement came in a press release from the system that also touted record highs for five-year graduation rates.

Since 2017, the UNC System has capped tuition prices for students.

It says that during the 2021-22 academic year, resident undergraduates will pay an average of $4,553 in annual tuition across 13 of the system’s 16 universities.

Officials say at three of the NC Promise institutions, which are Elizabeth City State University, UNC Pembroke, and Western Carolina University, in-state tuition will remain at $1,000 annually.

In 2016, the system has been working with a strategic plan called “Higher Expectations”.

The plan aims to improve affordability, access, student success, economic impact, and excellent and diverse institutions.

“It’s been three years since the System began reporting data related to those goals. Though the past year has been extraordinarily challenging for universities, the UNC System has stayed the course on most targets, meeting or exceeding new highs on nine of the 12 metrics in year three of its five-year strategic plan,” the system said.

We’re told the five-year graduation rates reached a system-wide high of 71.4 percent.

“UNC System institutions also graduated a record 27,383 students in critical fields like science, technology, engineering, math, health care, and teaching during the 2019-20 academic year,” the system said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.