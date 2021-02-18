Advertisement

UNC System announces in-state tuition freeze for 5th straight year

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - For the fifth straight year, the UNC System says that in-state tuition will remain frozen.

The announcement came in a press release from the system that also touted record highs for five-year graduation rates.

Since 2017, the UNC System has capped tuition prices for students.

It says that during the 2021-22 academic year, resident undergraduates will pay an average of $4,553 in annual tuition across 13 of the system’s 16 universities.

Officials say at three of the NC Promise institutions, which are Elizabeth City State University, UNC Pembroke, and Western Carolina University, in-state tuition will remain at $1,000 annually.

In 2016, the system has been working with a strategic plan called “Higher Expectations”.

The plan aims to improve affordability, access, student success, economic impact, and excellent and diverse institutions.

“It’s been three years since the System began reporting data related to those goals. Though the past year has been extraordinarily challenging for universities, the UNC System has stayed the course on most targets, meeting or exceeding new highs on nine of the 12 metrics in year three of its five-year strategic plan,” the system said.

We’re told the five-year graduation rates reached a system-wide high of 71.4 percent.

“UNC System institutions also graduated a record 27,383 students in critical fields like science, technology, engineering, math, health care, and teaching during the 2019-20 academic year,” the system said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht leaves WITN
Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht says goodbye to WITN and ENC
Morehead City police vehicle
Elderly Morehead City man struck & killed by vehicle after picking up dinner
Two of seven Republican senators that voted former President Trump guilty in impeachment trial...
Explainer: What is a censure?
State of Emergency
Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of ice storm
Money
Kill Devil Hills woman charged with fraudulently obtaining pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Latest News

The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Monday
RIVER FLOODING: Tar river in Greenville expected to crest in major flood stage Monday
UPDATE: State DHHS comments on COVID-19 vaccine delays
Crown Equipment plant on Dobbs Farm Road.
NEW JOBS: Crown Equipment expanding Kinston operations
Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune
Camp Lejeune UXO team conducts controlled detonation