Texas weather delays ENC vaccine shipments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Severe winter weather in Texas is delaying vaccine appointments here in Eastern Carolina.

The extreme conditions have halted first dose Moderna vaccine shipments from their Texas site, in turn pushing back appointments.

“We may also see some weather disruptions with the winter storm in the West and the rain forecast for the East in terms of delaying vaccine arrival,” explained the health director in Pitt County.

Those delays are currently being seen in Duplin, Carteret, and Onslow counties.

The Onslow County health department said two days’ worth of appointments, about 11,000 vaccinations, are now held up.

“Thursday and Friday, we have rescheduled. We have not yet rescheduled the appointments we have for Monday the 22nd. We are hopeful that we will receive this inventory,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, the health director in Onslow County.

Thursday and Friday vaccinations will now be the same day, same time, next week.

“If you were scheduled on Thursday the 18th, your appointment would be Thursday the 25th at the same time, the same place,” explained Richmond-Hoover.

She said they hope delays will not bleed into next week, but at this point, they cannot make that call.

