Advertisement

Texas weather delays ENC vaccine shipments

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Severe winter weather in Texas is delaying vaccine appointments here in Eastern Carolina.

The extreme conditions have halted first dose Moderna vaccine shipments from their Texas site, in turn pushing back appointments.

“We may also see some weather disruptions with the winter storm in the West and the rain forecast for the East in terms of delaying vaccine arrival,” explained the health director in Pitt County.

Those delays are currently being seen in Duplin, Carteret, and Onslow counties.

The Onslow County health department said two days’ worth of appointments, about 11,000 vaccinations, are now held up.

“Thursday and Friday, we have rescheduled. We have not yet rescheduled the appointments we have for Monday the 22nd. We are hopeful that we will receive this inventory,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, the health director in Onslow County.

Thursday and Friday vaccinations will now be the same day, same time, next week.

“If you were scheduled on Thursday the 18th, your appointment would be Thursday the 25th at the same time, the same place,” explained Richmond-Hoover.

She said they hope delays will not bleed into next week, but at this point, they cannot make that call.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht leaves WITN
Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht says goodbye to WITN
Morehead City police vehicle
Elderly Morehead City man struck & killed by vehicle after picking up dinner
Two of seven Republican senators that voted former President Trump guilty in impeachment trial...
Explainer: What is a censure?
(Top Left to Right) Tabitha Paul, 29, Jeffrey Blount, 37, and Theresa Royal, 51. (Bottom Left...
Five Pamlico County residents charged in heroin, meth trafficking investigation
State of Emergency
Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of ice storm

Latest News

New school-age drivers in the state could receive a provisional license in less time
New school-age drivers in the state could receive a provisional license in less time
Silver Alert issued for missing Bertie County woman
Silver Alert issued for missing Bertie County woman
Texas weather delays ENC vaccine shipments
Texas weather delays ENC vaccine shipments
State House passes in-person instruction bill, heads to Governor next
Back to classroom bill passes the House