Advertisement

Tar Heels beat Northeastern in rare Feb. nonconference game

UNC wins 82-62
Northeastern at UNC Basketball
Northeastern at UNC Basketball(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) _

Former South Central Falcon Day’Ron Sharpe scored 15 points, Garrison Brooks had 11 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double and North Carolina used balanced scoring to beat Northeastern 82-62 in a rare February nonconference game for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina added the game on Monday after its matchup with Virginia Tech was postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols in the Hokie program.

It was North Carolina’s latest nonconference regular-season game since hosting North Carolina A&T on February 18, 2013.

Kerwin Walton added 14 points and Walker Kessler scored 10 for North Carolina. Tyson Walker finished with 27 for Northeastern.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Carver
Beaufort Co. man accused of killing ex-mother-in-law
Three people were killed overnight after a tornado in Brunswick County.
Three fatalities confirmed in Brunswick County tornado, multiple homes destroyed
Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht leaves WITN
Chief Meteorologist Matt Englebrecht says goodbye to WITN
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Two charged after baby left outside overnight
Father charged with child abuse, girlfriend faces attempted murder in case of baby left outside overnight

Latest News

Hurricanes suffer first home loss of the season
Pack hangs on to beat Pitt, 74-73
Both the South Central boys and girls varsity basketball teams defeated J.H. Rose Tuesday night.
South Central hoops sweeps J.H. Rose Tuesday night
Both the South Central boys and girls varsity basketball teams defeated J.H. Rose Tuesday night.
South Central hoops sweeps J.H. Rose Tuesday night