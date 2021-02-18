Tar Heels beat Northeastern in rare Feb. nonconference game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) _

Former South Central Falcon Day’Ron Sharpe scored 15 points, Garrison Brooks had 11 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double and North Carolina used balanced scoring to beat Northeastern 82-62 in a rare February nonconference game for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina added the game on Monday after its matchup with Virginia Tech was postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols in the Hokie program.

It was North Carolina’s latest nonconference regular-season game since hosting North Carolina A&T on February 18, 2013.

Kerwin Walton added 14 points and Walker Kessler scored 10 for North Carolina. Tyson Walker finished with 27 for Northeastern.

