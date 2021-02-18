St. John Free Will Baptist Church in Kinston breaks ground for new church

KINSTON N.C. (WITN) -The congregation of a historic eastern Carolina church is celebrating a new chapter in the church’s history.

St. John Free Will Baptist Church in Kinston broke ground Wednesday on a new facility to replace the original church which was over 150 years old.

The original building had to be taken down last year after sustaining structural damage from several hurricanes.

The new church will be built on the original site along Blount Street and will feature a sanctuary capable of holding hundreds of people, along with a nursery and office space.

Pastor William Hudson says the 250 member congregation is known around Kinston for service work and hopes the new building will enhance their efforts for years to come. “The root core of what we do is serving the community, loving one another, and displaying a love of Christ and that won’t change. This new facility will just allow us to continue that on but yet maybe do it on a bigger scale to help more people.”

Construction is expected to begin in the next few weeks.

Hudson says he expects the church to be completed by the end of the year.

