SHERIFF: Greene Co. standoff ends after tear gas fired into home

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A standoff ended without injuries this afternoon in Greene County after deputies fired tear gas into the home.

Sheriff Lemmie Smith says they were trying to arrest James Kelley at a home on Beamon Old Creek Road earlier today.

The 41-year-old man was wanted on multiple charges in Georgia that included home invasion, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

Smith said when they showed up at the home that Kelley ran back into the house.

A SWAT team eventually fired tear gas into the house and they were able to get inside and arrest Kelley.

The man is now jailed in Greene County, awaiting his return to face charges in Georgia.

