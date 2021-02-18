Advertisement

Powerball 2-17-21

Powerball Winning Numbers for 2-17-21 at 11pm
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:44 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht leaves WITN
Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht says goodbye to WITN
Morehead City police vehicle
Elderly Morehead City man struck & killed by vehicle after picking up dinner
Two of seven Republican senators that voted former President Trump guilty in impeachment trial...
Explainer: What is a censure?
(Top Left to Right) Tabitha Paul, 29, Jeffrey Blount, 37, and Theresa Royal, 51. (Bottom Left...
Five Pamlico County residents charged in heroin, meth trafficking investigation
State of Emergency
Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of ice storm

Latest News

New school-age drivers in the state could receive a provisional license in less time
New school-age drivers in the state could receive a provisional license in less time
Silver Alert issued for missing Bertie County woman
Silver Alert issued for missing Bertie County woman
Texas weather delays ENC vaccine shipments
Texas weather delays ENC vaccine shipments
Texas weather delays ENC vaccine shipments