New school-age drivers in the state could receive a provisional license in less time

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - New school-age drivers in North Carolina could receive a provisional license in less time if lawmakers approve the measure.

A state Senate committee recommended the change. Current law requires young people with learners’ permits to hold them at least 12 months before getting a license that lets them drive unsupervised.

The bill would reduce that time of supervised driving to six months.

The drivers would still have to log 60 hours behind the wheel. The measure also would allow the Division of Motor Vehicles to contract out road tests.

A bill sponsor said Wednesday the bill responds to constituents whose children have been waiting for their licenses during the pandemic.

