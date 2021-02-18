Advertisement

NEW JOBS: Crown Equipment expanding Kinston operations

(WITN)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - More than 100 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Kinston.

Gov. Roy Cooper says Crown Equipment plans to invest up to $13 million to expand its operations.

The company, which makes lift trucks, has a plant on Dobbs Farm Road.

Cooper says the company plans to add more than 130 new jobs, including assemblers, engineers, machine operators, and support staff.

The state says the potential payroll impact is more than $6 million a year.

Crown is receiving a $400,000 One North Carolina Fund grant, and the company must meet job creation and capital investment targets to actually qualify for payments.

