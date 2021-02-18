NEW JOBS: Crown Equipment expanding Kinston operations

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - More than 100 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Kinston.

Gov. Roy Cooper says Crown Equipment plans to invest up to $13 million to expand its operations.

The company, which makes lift trucks, has a plant on Dobbs Farm Road.

Cooper says the company plans to add more than 130 new jobs, including assemblers, engineers, machine operators, and support staff.

The state says the potential payroll impact is more than $6 million a year.

“This expansion is part of our long-term vision to enhance our manufacturing flexibility and capacity, We are pleased to strengthen our commitment to Kinston and the state of North Carolina through this investment and excited to create more career opportunities in the region.”

Crown is receiving a $400,000 One North Carolina Fund grant, and the company must meet job creation and capital investment targets to actually qualify for payments.

