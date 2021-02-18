Meth trafficker who fired gun at deputy gets federal prison time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County methamphetamine trafficker who fired at a deputy will spend the next 16-1/2 years in federal prison.

Sean Smith was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Raleigh.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said back on October 22, 2019, a deputy was investigating a possible burglary in Hubert when they said Smith fired at the deputy who was some 8-12 yards away.

The deputy was not hurt and Smith was later found sitting on the steps of a nearby home. The feds say when arrested they found meth and cocaine on him and that he ultimately admitted shooting at the deputy.

During the investigation, it was learned Smith possessed a sizeable amount of methamphetamine from September 2019 until his arrest.

The feds say Smith, who was a member of a violent white supremacist organization, had bragged on a Facetime jail phone call on January 1st how he had fired the gun at the deputy and that law enforcement wouldn’t be able to find a large amount of meth that he had hidden.

Last May Smith had pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

