Kill Devil Hills woman charged with fraudulently obtaining pandemic-related unemployment benefits

By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says a Kill Devil Hills woman has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining just over $42,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

Causey says 33-year-old Mary Midgett is charged with three counts of making false statements to obtain unemployment benefits, three counts of obtaining property by false pretense, three counts of unauthorized access to government computers and one count of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Midgett of providing false information on her unemployment insurance application under the CARES Act to receive benefits totaling $42,918. The insurance benefits included two co-conspirators who had previously been charged.

The offenses occurred between March 24, 2020, and Feb. 9, 2021.

Midgett was given a $30,000 secured bond.

She is scheduled to be in Dare County District Court on February 25.

