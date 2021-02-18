Advertisement

Jacksonville City Council seeks applicants for vacant seat

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Jacksonville City Council is seeking applicants to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat.

Those who would like to be considered must submit a letter of interest to the City Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 9, 2021.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, must be registered to vote, and must live within Ward 3. The City Council will consider applicants at their March 16 meeting.

The Ward 3 seat was previously held by Michael Lazzara but was left empty after his election to the NC Senate in the recent general election.

Letters of interest can be mailed to the City Clerk at PO Box 128, Jacksonville, NC 28541-0128, emailed to cmiracle@jacksonvillenc.gov, or they can be dropped off at Jacksonville City Hall at 815 New Bridge St.

