Advertisement

Hurt scores 22 to help Duke beat Wake Forest 84-60

Matthew Hurt scored 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting
Wake Forest at Duke Basketball
Wake Forest at Duke Basketball(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _

Matthew Hurt scored 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting, DJ Steward added 16 points and Duke never trailed in its 84-60 win over Wake Forest.

Joey Baker hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points for Duke (9-8, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Wake Forest went scoreless for nearly five minutes as Duke scored 12 consecutive points to make it 29-13 when Jordan Goldwire hit a 3-pointer with 7:18 left in the first half, and the Blue Devils led by double figures the rest of the way.

Ody Oguama led the Demon Deacons (6-10, 3-10) with 14 points

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht leaves WITN
Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht says goodbye to WITN
Morehead City police vehicle
Elderly Morehead City man struck & killed by vehicle after picking up dinner
Two of seven Republican senators that voted former President Trump guilty in impeachment trial...
Explainer: What is a censure?
(Top Left to Right) Tabitha Paul, 29, Jeffrey Blount, 37, and Theresa Royal, 51. (Bottom Left...
Five Pamlico County residents charged in heroin, meth trafficking investigation
State of Emergency
Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of ice storm

Latest News

Northeastern at UNC Basketball
Tar Heels beat Northeastern in rare Feb. nonconference game
Hurricanes suffer first home loss of the season
Pack hangs on to beat Pitt, 74-73
Both the South Central boys and girls varsity basketball teams defeated J.H. Rose Tuesday night.
South Central hoops sweeps J.H. Rose Tuesday night