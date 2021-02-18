Hurt scores 22 to help Duke beat Wake Forest 84-60

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _

Matthew Hurt scored 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting, DJ Steward added 16 points and Duke never trailed in its 84-60 win over Wake Forest.

Joey Baker hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points for Duke (9-8, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Wake Forest went scoreless for nearly five minutes as Duke scored 12 consecutive points to make it 29-13 when Jordan Goldwire hit a 3-pointer with 7:18 left in the first half, and the Blue Devils led by double figures the rest of the way.

Ody Oguama led the Demon Deacons (6-10, 3-10) with 14 points

