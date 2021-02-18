Hurricanes suffer first home loss of the season

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _

Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game with 2:31 remaining in overtime as the Florida Panthers rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3.

Huberdeau opened the scoring for Florida and added an assist before his seventh goal of the season sealed the win. Alex Wenneberg and Juho Lammikko also scored for the Panthers.

Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho scored in the first period and Vincent Trocheck added a goal in the third for the Hurricanes, who lost for the first time in five home games.

Panthers goalie Chris Driedger made 32 saves. Carolina’s Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 33 shots.

