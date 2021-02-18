Governor Cooper tours tornado damage in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper visited the area in Brunswick County Wednesday where a deadly EF-3 tornado touched down late Monday night.

At least three people were killed and several others hurt during the storm.

County officials also say more than 50 homes were either damaged or destroyed because of the tornado.

Governor Cooper says he mourns the lives of the North Carolinians killed and acknowledges there’s a long road to recovery. “Our hearts go out to the families of those who have lost their lives, to the person who is still in critical condition, others that have been injured. And in talking with people who lost their homes, but are safe, their priorities are in the right place. People seem to be very thankful that they are alive even though their homes were damaged and they have a lot to rebuild.”

Data from the National Weather Service estimated that the tornado had wind speeds of 160 miles per hour. That would make it one of the strongest to ever hit southeastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.