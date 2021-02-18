Advertisement

Deputies searching for classic car swiped in Duplin County

Duplin County deputies say they are searching for the person who stole the red Ford Galaxy seen...
Duplin County deputies say they are searching for the person who stole the red Ford Galaxy seen being towed in this picture.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help finding a person they say hitched up a classic car and drove off with it.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says the red 1963 Ford Galaxy Convertible was taken from a location on Highway 41 South in Wallace sometime between February 14th and 16th.

Investigators say the truck towing the car is a silver Dodge.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 910-296-2150.

