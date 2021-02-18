Deputies searching for classic car swiped in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help finding a person they say hitched up a classic car and drove off with it.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says the red 1963 Ford Galaxy Convertible was taken from a location on Highway 41 South in Wallace sometime between February 14th and 16th.

Investigators say the truck towing the car is a silver Dodge.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 910-296-2150.

