Deputies searching for classic car swiped in Duplin County
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help finding a person they say hitched up a classic car and drove off with it.
The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says the red 1963 Ford Galaxy Convertible was taken from a location on Highway 41 South in Wallace sometime between February 14th and 16th.
Investigators say the truck towing the car is a silver Dodge.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 910-296-2150.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.