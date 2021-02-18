Commissioner Troxler to deliver State of Agriculture address virtually

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Commissioner Steve Troxler will deliver his annual update on the state of agriculture in North Carolina on February 24 at 10 a.m.

Agriculture leaders say due to the pandemic, this year’s address will be virtual. The N.C. Farm Bureau will host the event.

In addition to hearing from Commissioner Troxler, Dr. Blake Brown, N.C. State University economist, will provide an agricultural economic outlook and participants will be able to ask questions.

