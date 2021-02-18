Advertisement

Pandemic forces Christians to celebrate Ash Wednesday in non-traditional ways

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christians celebrate the Ash Wednesday tradition in non-traditional ways at some local churches in Eastern Carolina.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and the Easter season and is traditionally celebrated by several Christian denominations.

At Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenville, members of the community were able to pick up consecrated ashes in to-go canisters, along with meals from a local restaurant.

It was all part of Saint Paul’s Ashes and Supper to-go, working to keep the faith community connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

