Camp Lejeune UXO team conducts controlled detonation

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune
Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune has issued a noise advisory for Thursday morning to alert residents in the vicinity of a controlled detonation.

Unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance operations were conducted recently to support environmental operations. During the operation, the UXO team found munitions and explosives of concern and material potentially presenting an explosive hazard.

A controlled detonation was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday near Endurance Drive and Wallace Creek Drive within Military Munitions Response Program Site UXO-28.

Officials say the effort to demilitarize the items and mitigate explosive hazard, will not impact traffic.

